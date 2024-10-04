BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

