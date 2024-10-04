B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 239,758 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GDV stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

