B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

