B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $430.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $443.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.31 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.