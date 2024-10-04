B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,968 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

