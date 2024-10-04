B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

