B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

