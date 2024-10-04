B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

