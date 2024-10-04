Quarry LP Acquires 890 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3,069.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,501,000 after buying an additional 167,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $87.80 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

