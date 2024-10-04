Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 12.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 19.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 220,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.