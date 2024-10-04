B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $548.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.62.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.