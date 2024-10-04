B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $2,886,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 287,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

