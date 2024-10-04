First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,365 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 501,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 702,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 350,281 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.