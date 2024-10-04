B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.