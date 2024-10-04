Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Quarry LP increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MED. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 54.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 370.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medifast by 10.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

