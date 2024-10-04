B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,554. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.