Quarry LP Invests $60,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,578.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,208 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 559.8% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $2,649,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.39.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

