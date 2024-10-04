Quarry LP Invests $59,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,467,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

BIO opened at $337.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average of $307.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $366.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.