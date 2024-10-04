Quarry LP Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quarry LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.58. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

