Quarry LP Grows Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 1,062.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 144.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.43. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.65.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

