B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 28,075 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

