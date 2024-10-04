B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,477 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

