B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,525,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,323.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 299,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

