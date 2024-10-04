Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 593,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

