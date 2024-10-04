Quarry LP Buys New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $40.60.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

