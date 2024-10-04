Quarry LP Buys 3,899 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 858.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 510,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,811,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 2.45. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

