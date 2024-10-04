B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

COIN stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

