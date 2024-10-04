Quarry LP Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 0.4 %

MTZ stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -897.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

