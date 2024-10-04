B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,629 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $626.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $639.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

