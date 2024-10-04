Quarry LP Acquires New Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

