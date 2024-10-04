4,500 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

