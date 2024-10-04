B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 2.2 %

Celestica stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.