B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,234 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

WES stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.