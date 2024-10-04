Quarry LP Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.