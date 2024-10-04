Quarry LP Boosts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 280.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 223.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,817 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,633 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF opened at $227.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.66 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

