Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

CWEN stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.417 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.52%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

