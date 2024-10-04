Quarry LP Buys 6,961 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 1,731.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.