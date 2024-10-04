Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Tracey Arlaud Purchases 6,400 Shares

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Arlaud bought 6,400 shares of Imdex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,496.00 ($7,238.62).

Imdex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

Get Imdex alerts:

Imdex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.