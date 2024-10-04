Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.86.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

Humana stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day moving average is $342.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.