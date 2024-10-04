RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.91.

RPM International Stock Down 0.3 %

RPM opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

