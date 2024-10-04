Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 12,500 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,895,586.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $51,888.00.

Shares of TOST opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Toast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Toast by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

