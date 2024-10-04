Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,996.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

ELVN stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

