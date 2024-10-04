Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,996.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
ELVN stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
