Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $274.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $392.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.86.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.90. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 166.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 110.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

