Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,229 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $16,366.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 4,103 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $6,893.04.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. On average, analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.