Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 527 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,513.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

