Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,818 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

