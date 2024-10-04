Wells Fargo & Company Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $134.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RPM International by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.