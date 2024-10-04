Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) CEO Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 10,100 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) CEO Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $15,251.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,913.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,219.86.

Shares of BTM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

