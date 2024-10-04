Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 518 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,265.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

