Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after buying an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.